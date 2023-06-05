Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens 2nd Wisconsin location, near Green Bay

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens its second location in Wisconsin, in Bellevue, on June 6, 2023(Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - A chain with more than 470 restaurants is opening its second one in Wisconsin.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be located on Landmark Blvd. in Bellevue, opens Tuesday, June 6, in the new development across from Costco.

Freddy’s opened its first Wisconsin store in Appleton two summers ago.

The Wichita, Kansas-based restaurant chain boasts fast-casual food with ground-beef steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats made with chocolate or vanilla custard churned in the store several times a day. The custard uses dairy largely produced in Wisconsin. The cheese curds are made in Two Rivers using cheese from Stanley, in western Wisconsin.

The Landmark Blvd. location opens every morning at 10:30. It’s open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Besides the drive-thru, the restaurant can seat 60 guests inside and has additional patio seating.

The new restaurant is within a mile of many other fast-food and casual restaurants a short drive from Highway 172, including Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, Egg Yolk Cafe, McDonald’s, Panda House, Subway, and Taco Bell.

