Flags stolen from Veterans Memorial in Black Creek

The theft of three flags from a veterans memorial site in Black Creek has many people asking why.
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - The theft of three flags from a veterans memorial site in Black Creek has many people asking why. Police haven’t found the person responsible, but they’re hoping to draw attention to the crime to generate leads.

All three flags were brand new and put on display for the very first time on Memorial Day. Then, two days later, a member of the American Legion came out here and they were gone. An image posted on social media shows three empty flag poles, at the Black Creek Veteran’s Memorial.

“As an American citizen it angers me and as a veteran it makes me very angry. I try not to use words that can’t go on TV to describe somebody who would do this,” said Patrick Amerson, Commander at American Legion Post 332.

Members of the Legion gathered Monday morning, to replace the flags, and install a device making them tougher to take down.

The police chief is also taking donations to cover the cost of a security camera to deter theft in the future, while also going through what footage might be available from nearby businesses and houses, to identify a potential suspect.

“It is sad we would have to put security cameras on a memorial, but it’s probably where we are headed, especially if this continues. We’ve been fortunate there hasn’t been any vandalism or anything like that but when it comes you have to put the cameras on, that shows the wrong direction to head,” said Black Creek Police Chief Lowell James.

The American flag was also stolen last winter, but police say they did find the person responsible in that case.

