Exhibit called “Wall That Heals” closed in Crivitz

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The exhibit was brought to Crivitz and escorted by more than 200 local veterans.

It is a three-quarter scale version of the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. That means it is 375 feet long and up to seven and a half feet tall, bearing names of men and women who died in the Vietnam War.

One veteran who went to see it said how the exhibit has had an impact on him - and those around him who have served the country.

“I think that we all need to realize why we are free today and the sacrifices that these men and women made on this wall - that have given to this country so that we can all enjoy what we have. Uhm, ah, it is a time of reflection. I think myself that this is the second time being here for this and I have been in Washington, D.C. five or six times and each time it just hits yah. And it remembers why I keep doing what I do,” said Ken Corry, NFW District 8 Commander.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.