Donald Driver Charity softball game wraps up, supports many good causes

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The stars - that’s the current Packers - are taking home a trophy tonight.

They beat the legends led by Donald Driver and Jordy Nelson by a score of 12-11.

The game gives supporters of the Green and Gold a chance to get up close and personal with their favorite players - past and present.

“It’s for the fans. I think we proved that right. It’s the community we serve and when you serve the community the community serves you back so it’s been great,” said former Packer Donald Driver.

Fox Cities Stadium sold out with people from near and far.

“I love the chance of being able to interact with the guys as they’re out there and they come by and they sign, and they kinda give some time to the fans so it’s kinda nice to see them like that,” said Jen Caballero from Nevada.

“We live about seven hours away and came up because Jordy Nelson and Donald Driver are here and they’re two of my favorites,” explained Dolly Little from Illinois.

Former wide receiver Jordy Nelson said it’s always fun to come back to Northeast Wisconsin: “For some reason, I feel like I’m surprised every time I walk in here and it’s a full stadium, cars bumper-to-bumper waiting to get in. I don’t know why I’m surprised but I always am.”

Running back Aaron Jones said that it’s the fans that make the “G” special.

“You see people with your jersey or things for you to sign. It’s just a sign of love and you take the time for them and we just appreciate them coming out each and every year and making this event better and better,” Jones said.

Players are running the bases for a good cause.

The charity softball game raised $250,000 for the Donald Driver Foundation this year.

“It really proves what we’ve been able to do in the community and I think everybody has built that foundation here and you can see the fans keep coming out to support us year after year,” Driver said.

Some fans said that they spent more than they should have to be in Grand Chute, but they also stressed that it’s worth it for the memories, and, of course, for the charity.

The Donald Driver Foundation tackles poverty by supporting children and family with things like education, health and wellness.

