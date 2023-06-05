COLD FRONT PUSHING FIRE SMOKE OUT BY TUESDAY, DRY WEATHER CONTINUES

Our air quality remains poor across northeast Wisconsin. Lingering wildfire smoke from big blazes in Quebec will continue to linger for the rest of today causing hazy day. Folks with respiratory illnesses should limit their time outside with our current smoky weather. Hopefully, the smoke will thin out soon... A cold front passing through the area will cause the wind to shift to the north-northeast. That breeze will eventually blow in some cleaner air later tonight.

As the cold front passes through the area, there is only a SMALL chance of a shower or thundershower today. Unfortunately, we are NOT going to see a widespread soaking, which we certainly need. Otherwise, the forecast looks dry again through the work-week... Our next decent chance of showers and thunderstorms will be next Saturday.

Meanwhile, today looks warm with inland highs in the low to middle 80s. However, as the wind turns to the northeast, cooler weather will settle in for the midweek. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the seasonable low to middle 70s. Temperatures will slowly rise again late in the week, but it will not feel all that humid.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Smoky sun mixed with clouds. Isolated showers and thundershowers. HIGH: 84, with cooler upper 70s lakeside

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Less smoke late. A stray shower WEST? LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. An early shower SOUTHWEST? HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Golden sunshine. Warm and dry. HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning breezy. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Breezy. HIGH: 73

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.