Building fire causes major damage in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched by the Brown County Emergency Communications Center to 3033 Sonoran Drive in Green Bay for report of a garage fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found an attached garage with heavy fire showing, according to a written statement issued by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The fire was beginning to extend into a structure. Crews accessed the structure and found that the fire had extended to multiple floors and the attic.

The fire was controlled within 60 minutes, and significant damage resulted from the fire extension to the house.

No civilians or firefighters were injured. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Departments Fire Marshal Office.

The loss resulting from this fire is estimated at $750,000.

