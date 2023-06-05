Building fire causes major damage in Green Bay

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay Metro Fire Department(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched by the Brown County Emergency Communications Center to 3033 Sonoran Drive in Green Bay for report of a garage fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found an attached garage with heavy fire showing, according to a written statement issued by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The fire was beginning to extend into a structure. Crews accessed the structure and found that the fire had extended to multiple floors and the attic.

The fire was controlled within 60 minutes, and significant damage resulted from the fire extension to the house.

No civilians or firefighters were injured. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Departments Fire Marshal Office.

The loss resulting from this fire is estimated at $750,000.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Wisconsin State Patrol is gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend.
Names of victim and driver from fatal crash in Combined Locks released
Stage at Titletown for Flo Rida concert
Flo Rida fashionably late for Titletown concert
Fatal Crash
Fatal crash in the Village of Combined Locks - victim is a child
K9 Lando
Oshkosh Police Department mourns the passing of K9 “Lando”

Latest News

At the Wall That Heals in Crivitz
Exhibit called “Wall That Heals” closed in Crivitz
At the Wall That Heals in Crivitz
Closing ceremony at the Wall That Heals in Crivitz on Sunday, June 4, 2023
Donald Driver
Huge crowd at the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game
Donald Driver
Stars versus legends: Packers play softball for charity