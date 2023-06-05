‘Barbie’ movie may have caused global pink paint shortage

"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.
"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Barbie is synonymous with the color pink, so it’s no surprise the filmmakers for the upcoming “Barbie” movie literally painted her world pink.

The design choice may have led to a global shortage of pink paint, according to the movie’s production designer.

The director said she wanted the pink colors to be very bright and everything to be “almost too much.”

An official at a paint company confirmed the production used a lot of pink, but added there were other factors that contributed to paint scarcity back when many products were limited by global supply issues.

Moviegoers don’t have to wait too long to see the pink world that was created.

“Barbie” hits theaters July 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Memorial set up at crash site in Combined Locks at corner of Wallace and Washington
Police identify 9-year-old girl who died in Combined Locks crash
Stage at Titletown for Flo Rida concert
Flo Rida fashionably late for Titletown concert
Police: Children escaped during weapons call at Oshkosh home
K9 Lando
Oshkosh Police Department mourns the passing of K9 “Lando”

Latest News

Brad Spakowitz reports on a U.S. Geological Survey study showing New York City is sinking
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Throw the Statue of Liberty a life preserver
Photo of bare flag poles
Flags stolen from Veterans Memorial in Black Creek
Memorial set up at crash site in Combined Locks at corner of Wallace and Washington
Police identify 9-year-old girl who died in Combined Locks crash
Police identify 9-year-old girl who died in Combined Locks crash