Baby girl shot and killed in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police vehicle
Milwaukee police vehicle(CNN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - One-year-old Zyare Nevels was shot in a car during an argument between adults just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, according to a report by Milwaukee TV station WISN.

The medical examiner identified the girl, says the WISN report.

Milwaukee fire officials told the station that someone drove the baby girl to Fire Station 26, less than a mile from where the shooting incident happened, seeking medical attention for her. She was transported to a hospital, where she passed.

“Last night was another tragedy. Just too many of those type of situations happening this year. We lost another child and it’s too many kids dying to senseless acts of adults. You know, that has to stop. As a community, we have to take a stand against that type of activity,” said Quinn Taylor, Community Violence Prevention Program Coordinator.

Police have not arrested anyone yet, says the WISN report, and they have not revealed who they are looking for in connection to the shooting.

