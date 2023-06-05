3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Throw the Statue of Liberty a life preserver

A geological study shows New York City is sinking under its own weight
Those skyscrapers weigh a lot, the ground can’t handle it all, and ocean levels are rising.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz is keeping you ahead of the curve. Just last week he reported an update on the bird flu spreading to wild mammals. This weekend, Chile reported thousands of mammals have been destroyed. Brad has details.

And New York City is sinking!

Those skyscrapers weigh a lot, the ground can’t handle it all, and ocean levels are rising. How long do we have until the Statue of Liberty needs a life preserver? Brad says it’ll happen in just 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES?!

Oh wait, he’ll describe what’s going to happen in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. Phew!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Memorial set up at crash site in Combined Locks at corner of Wallace and Washington
Police identify 9-year-old girl who died in Combined Locks crash
Stage at Titletown for Flo Rida concert
Flo Rida fashionably late for Titletown concert
Police: Children escaped during weapons call at Oshkosh home
K9 Lando
Oshkosh Police Department mourns the passing of K9 “Lando”

Latest News

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Throw the Statue of Liberty a life preserver
Photo of bare flag poles
Flags stolen from Veterans Memorial in Black Creek
Memorial set up at crash site in Combined Locks at corner of Wallace and Washington
Police identify 9-year-old girl who died in Combined Locks crash
Police identify 9-year-old girl who died in Combined Locks crash