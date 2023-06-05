3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Throw the Statue of Liberty a life preserver

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz is keeping you ahead of the curve. Just last week he reported an update on the bird flu spreading to wild mammals. This weekend, Chile reported thousands of mammals have been destroyed. Brad has details.

And New York City is sinking!

Those skyscrapers weigh a lot, the ground can’t handle it all, and ocean levels are rising. How long do we have until the Statue of Liberty needs a life preserver? Brad says it’ll happen in just 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES?!

Oh wait, he’ll describe what’s going to happen in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. Phew!

