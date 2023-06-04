WILDFIRE SMOKE LINGERS... ISOLATED RAIN MONDAY

It’s been a smoky Sunday due to wildfire smoke from eastern Canada (Quebec). Not only is the smoke aloft, but it is also mixing down to the ground putting our air in the “unhealthy” category. Even healthy adults should limit time outside... those suffering from cardiac/respiratory conditions should stay indoors. An air quality alert is in place through 8 a.m. Monday, but may be extended.

A cold front is approaching from the north, and could bring some isolated rain showers to the region on Monday. This system will also push the smoke to our southwest during the day Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s with highs near 80° on Monday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day, and those lucky enough to pick up some rain will only receive a few hundredths of an inch. Winds will pick up out of the northeast on Tuesday... they could gust to 20 mph. Highs Tuesday should stay in the middle 70s.

The rest of the week should be dry and comfortable. The mid-week humidity will stay low and temperatures will be near normal with highs in the mid 70s through Thursday. Our next, more widespread chance for rain doesn’t look like it will be here until next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Smoky skies continue. Clouds increase late. LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Wildfire smoke lingers. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, with less smoke. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Warmer. HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Clouds increase through the day. Showers possible at night. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Chance of showers with a few t’storms, mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with pleasant conditions. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.