THICK WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM QUEBEC HITTING NE WISCONSIN TODAY AND TOMORROW

High pressure is over the upper Midwest along the border of Canada and U.S. which is causing the jet stream to come from the northeast. Because of the direction of the jet stream, wildfire smoke from Quebec, Canada is moving into northeast Wisconsin throughout all the levels of the atmosphere. Hazy skies and bad air quality is expected to stay for today and most of Monday until a cold front arrives from Canada to push the smoke out of here. By Tuesday, the smoke will be mostly gone bringing back blue skies and better air quality.

Not only will the cold front push out the smoke, but it’ll bring a chance for spotty showers and storms midday Monday. Due to the lack of moisture, the chances of showers aren’t looking very good, but a few could form. Central and western Wisconsin have a better chance of seeing more rain than us. Another thing the cold front will do is bring back seasonal highs in the mid 70s for most of the week. It won’t feel like summer this week, but rather spring. Our next chance of showers and storms look to come by next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-1′

TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-1′

MONDAY: NNE 5-15 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny, but very hazy and bad air quality. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, hazy skies continue. LOW: 55

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of midday showers, still hazy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, smoke leaves. Seasonal. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, chance of showers. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Chance of t-storms, partly cloudy. HIGH: 76

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.