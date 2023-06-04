Names of victim and driver from fatal crash in Combined Locks released

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - The young girl who succumbed to her injuries from the crash in Combined Locks on Friday afternoon, June 2, 2023, is 9-year-old Mackenzie M. Van Eperen from Kimberly, Wisconsin, according to a statement released by the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region, Fond du Lac Post.

The statement further reads that the driver of the truck that struck the girl is 59-year-old Brian James Du Frane, from Kaukauna, Wisconsin. He did not suffer any physical injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a bobtail semi tractor unit, driven by Brian James Du Frane, was travelling southbound on South Washington Street when the driver struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was Mackenzie M. van Eperen.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post, along with Fox Valley Metro Police Department and Outagamie County Sheriffs Office had responded to the site of the crash at approximately 3:06 pm on June 2nd, 2023.

Assisting agencies included Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Fox Valley Metro Police Department, Kimberly First Responders and Fire Department, Combined Locks First Responders and Fire Department, Buchannan First Responders and Fire Department, and Kaukauna Ambulance, according the statement.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit was on the scene investigating the crash.

