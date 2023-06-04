Adames homers during rehab assignment, Timber Rattlers fall in ten innings

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brewers shortstop Willy Adames went deep in his lone rehab game with the Timber Rattlers, but Wisconsin fell to Peoria in ten innings.

Adames was working out with the Brewers minor league affiliate on Friday and Saturday while on the concussion injured list. Sunday he went 2-4 with a double and home run as the designated hitter for the Rattlers.

A week earlier Adames was hit in the head by a foul ball while he was in the dugout during a game against the Giants.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Wisconsin State Patrol is gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend.
Names of victim and driver from fatal crash in Combined Locks released
Fatal Crash
Fatal crash in the Village of Combined Locks - victim is a child
Stage at Titletown for Flo Rida concert
Flo Rida fashionably late for Titletown concert
K9 Lando
Oshkosh Police Department mourns the passing of K9 “Lando”

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the...
Adrian Houser pitches 7 innings as Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati Reds 5-1
The title matchup is set: It’ll be the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics facing the...
The top 8 preseason underdogs to win an NBA championship
West De Pere Eliza Aitken at WIAA State Track and Field
Saturday’s WIAA State Track & Field highlights
Milwaukee Brewers' Blake Perkins, center, celebrates with Owen Miller, left, after hitting a...
Blake Perkins hits grand slam, Brewers hold off Reds for 10-8 win