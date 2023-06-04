Adames homers during rehab assignment, Timber Rattlers fall in ten innings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brewers shortstop Willy Adames went deep in his lone rehab game with the Timber Rattlers, but Wisconsin fell to Peoria in ten innings.

Adames was working out with the Brewers minor league affiliate on Friday and Saturday while on the concussion injured list. Sunday he went 2-4 with a double and home run as the designated hitter for the Rattlers.

A week earlier Adames was hit in the head by a foul ball while he was in the dugout during a game against the Giants.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.