WARM AND MOSTLY DRY THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far, as Green Bay’s high temperature soared to 92 degrees.
By David Ernst
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll stay mainly clear overnight with lows settling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Look for plenty of sunshine Saturdy with a few more clouds building for the afternoon. It’s going to be another hot day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will also be possible in the Northwoods. Otherwise, your Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will top out in the middle 80s on Sunday.

Finally, a change arrives on Monday. A cold front pushing through Wisconsin could bring us some scattered showers, perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Highs on Monday will stay in the 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds may turn breezy out of the north, and that will continue on Tuesday. The cold front will put an end to the hot conditions and slightly humid air we’ve experienced of late. It will feel much more comfortable and highs will be in the low/mid 70s for the middle of the week. A warm up looks on track for the late week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Slightly humid. Mild and calm. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. An afternoon storm NORTH? HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Cooler and breezy. Partly sunny with a few showers. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. Still breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Comfortable. HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Late storms? HIGH: 85

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Fatal crash in the Village of Combined Locks - victim is a child
One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened. May 6, 2023.
Driver killed after crashing into Fox River in Green Bay identified
Simone Biles arrives at the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in...
Simone Biles visit puts Door County in the spotlight
Blaney Funeral Home in Green Bay
Five people arrested after fight at Green Bay funeral home
Charter aircraft at Appleton International Airport
Appleton airport announces major expansion

Latest News

The Sparks' garage was leveled following Friday's severe weather.
Update: Over a dozen tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin on March 31
First Alert Weather
THE HEAT REPEATS THROUGH THE WEEKEND...
THE HEAT REPEATS THROUGH THE WEEKEND...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat repeat