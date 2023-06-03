WARM AND MOSTLY DRY THIS WEEKEND

We’ll stay mainly clear overnight with lows settling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Look for plenty of sunshine Saturdy with a few more clouds building for the afternoon. It’s going to be another hot day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will also be possible in the Northwoods. Otherwise, your Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will top out in the middle 80s on Sunday.

Finally, a change arrives on Monday. A cold front pushing through Wisconsin could bring us some scattered showers, perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Highs on Monday will stay in the 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds may turn breezy out of the north, and that will continue on Tuesday. The cold front will put an end to the hot conditions and slightly humid air we’ve experienced of late. It will feel much more comfortable and highs will be in the low/mid 70s for the middle of the week. A warm up looks on track for the late week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Slightly humid. Mild and calm. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. An afternoon storm NORTH? HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Cooler and breezy. Partly sunny with a few showers. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. Still breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Comfortable. HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Late storms? HIGH: 85

