STILL WARM, BUT LESS HUMID INTO SUNDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Spotty thunderstorms across the Northwoods are falling apart this evening. As the atmosphere cools and becomes stable tonight, skies will turn mostly clear. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s after midnight with a light northeast breeze.

This east-northeast breeze will continue on your Sunday. Thankfully, it will be bringing down the humidity, despite another warm day. Sunday’s highs will be back into the low to middle 80s, with middle to upper 70s by the lakeshore. Surface high pressure will give us tons of sunshine... And this time we will NOT see any more pop-up thunderstorms. With another dry day for northeast Wisconsin, our wildfire danger will remain HIGH. It’s probably best to postpone burning of any grass and brush.

On Monday, a cold front will dive southward through Wisconsin. We’ll see passing clouds and scattered showers. Some thunder is possible too. Unfortunately, this will not be overdue widespread rainfall for everyone, and the rest of the work week looks dry... At least cooler, seasonable highs in the 70s will finally return.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: NW/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Evening storms end NORTH. Turning fair. Mild and less humid. LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Tons of sun. Quite warm, but not humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers. Maybe thunder? HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A brisk northeast wind. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Golden sunshine. Dry again. HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Thunder at NIGHT? HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 77

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Fatal crash in the Village of Combined Locks - victim is a child
Funeral service fighting suspect
Three charged for fight at Green Bay funeral home
Blaney Funeral Home in Green Bay
Five people arrested after fight at Green Bay funeral home
Charter aircraft at Appleton International Airport
Appleton airport announces major expansion
Simone Biles arrives at the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in...
Simone Biles visit puts Door County in the spotlight

Latest News

WBAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST 6.3.23
Forecasts and information from the First Alert Weather team, 24 hours a day
SPOTTY STORMS FOR NORTHWOODS TODAY, INCOMING COLD FRONT BRINGS RELIEF
The Sparks' garage was leveled following Friday's severe weather.
Update: Over a dozen tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin on March 31
First Alert Weather
WARM AND MOSTLY DRY THIS WEEKEND