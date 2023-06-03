STILL WARM, BUT LESS HUMID INTO SUNDAY

Spotty thunderstorms across the Northwoods are falling apart this evening. As the atmosphere cools and becomes stable tonight, skies will turn mostly clear. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s after midnight with a light northeast breeze.

This east-northeast breeze will continue on your Sunday. Thankfully, it will be bringing down the humidity, despite another warm day. Sunday’s highs will be back into the low to middle 80s, with middle to upper 70s by the lakeshore. Surface high pressure will give us tons of sunshine... And this time we will NOT see any more pop-up thunderstorms. With another dry day for northeast Wisconsin, our wildfire danger will remain HIGH. It’s probably best to postpone burning of any grass and brush.

On Monday, a cold front will dive southward through Wisconsin. We’ll see passing clouds and scattered showers. Some thunder is possible too. Unfortunately, this will not be overdue widespread rainfall for everyone, and the rest of the work week looks dry... At least cooler, seasonable highs in the 70s will finally return.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: NW/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Evening storms end NORTH. Turning fair. Mild and less humid. LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Tons of sun. Quite warm, but not humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers. Maybe thunder? HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A brisk northeast wind. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Golden sunshine. Dry again. HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Thunder at NIGHT? HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 77

