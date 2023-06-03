SPOTTY STORMS FOR NORTHWOODS TODAY, INCOMING COLD FRONT BRINGS RELIEF

High pressure is retrograding backwards back toward the Great Lakes which will continue to keep the sunshine and warm weather around... for now. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s once again with moderate humidity. Spotty showers and storms are possible by the afternoon mainly for the Northwoods area while the rest of the area will see mostly sunny skies. If any shower or storm develops, it won’t be strong nor will it last long, but some heavy rain could fall. By Sunday, mostly sunny skies will continue thanks to high pressure and temperatures in the mid 80s.

Our next weathermaker will be a cold front from Canada which will bring chances of showers and maybe storms for Monday afternoon. Because of the high pressure over the Great Lakes, it’s keeping moisture from reaching the area so the rain chances are low. Spotty showers could form Monday afternoon, but the cold front will bring some clouds and back to normal highs in the mid 70s for the upcoming week.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 MPH, WAVE: NE 5-10 KTS. 0-2″

TONIGHT: NE 5-10 MPH, WAVE: NE 5-10 KTS. 0-2″

SUNDAY: E 5-10 MPH, WAVE: NE 5-10 KTS 0-2″

TODAY: Mostly sunny, spotty storms in the afternoon (NORTH). HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, patchy fog possible. LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, 70s lakeshore. HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, showers possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and very nice. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, getting closer to 80s. HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. HIGH: 82

