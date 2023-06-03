Oshkosh Police Department mourns the passing of K9 “Lando”

K9 Lando
K9 Lando(Oshkosh Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department (OPD) is saddened by the passing of Oshkosh Police K9 “Lando”.

He became unexpectedly ill and it was discovered that he had an autoimmune disease, Myasthenia Gravis. Medical staff tried to treat this illness but “Lando” was not responding to the treatments and had to be euthanized on the afternoon of June 3, 2023, according to a statement released by OPD.

“Lando”, a German Shepard, was born on July 26, 2016 and was acquired by the Oshkosh Police Department in March 2018 from K9 Services located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was assigned to Officer Fettig from 2018-2020 and to Officer Martinez from 2020-current.

K9 “Lando” had a very successful career with OPD, with 1,437.25 hours of training, 151.5 certification hours and 283 deployments.

His seizure numbers include:

o Cocaine- 62.9 grams

o Methamphetamine- 102.5 grams

o Marijuana- 9.38 pounds

o Fentanyl- 3.40 grams

o MDMA- 8.71 grams

o Heroin- 13.3 grams

o Drug Paraphernalia- 131 pieces

o Illegally possessed RX- 210 pills

o Firearms- 3 guns

o Bite Apprehensions- 1 apprehension

o Currency seized- $25, 974.00

o THC Oil/Wax/Edibles- 214.08 grams

The OPD wishes to thank all of the medical staff at UW Veterinary Care who assisted K9 “Lando”.

K9 “Lando” will be greatly missed by everyone in our department.

