Blake Perkins hits grand slam, Brewers hold off Reds for 10-8 win

Milwaukee Brewers' Blake Perkins, center, celebrates with Owen Miller, left, after hitting a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Blake Perkins, center, celebrates with Owen Miller, left, after hitting a grand slam against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Blake Perkins hit a grand slam for his first career homer and drove in five runs, helping the Milwaukee Brewers top the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 on Saturday.

William Contreras also went deep in Milwaukee’s third win in four games. Colin Rea (3-3) pitched five innings of three-run ball for the NL Central leaders, and Devin Williams closed it out after the bullpen faltered.

Brewers first baseman Jon Singleton went 1 for 4 and scored a run in his first major league game since 2015 with Houston. Singleton and Perkins were promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, and first baseman Darin Ruf and outfielder Tyrone Taylor were placed on the 10-day injured list.

Singleton missed the 2018-2020 seasons after his second suspension for violating the minor leagues’ drug policies. After playing in Mexico in 2021, he joined the Brewers’ system.

Jonathan India drove in three runs for Cincinnati, and rookie Matt McLain finished with two hits and scored three times. Jake Fraley homered, and Spencer Steer had two hits and two RBIs.

The Reds (26-32) have dropped three in a row since a five-game win streak. They had 11 hits, 10 walks and nine steals, but were unable to overcome another shaky start by Graham Ashcraft (3-4).

The nine steals were the most for the team they swiped nine bags against the Dodgers in 1976 and one shy of the team record set in 1913 against St. Louis.

