Big crowd expected at Lambeau Field for free Flo Rida concert

Huge crowds are gathering
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The stage is set in the Titletown District, and fans are excited to see Flo Rida on Saturday evening, June 3, 2023 performing live.

The artist is well known for a number of hip hop and top 40 hits. Fans were lining up since noon to secure a good spot.

The free concert is part of the summer fun days showcase. Just a short walk from the stage, families are enjoying caricature artists, face painting, photo booths - there are plenty of opportunities for entertainment packed into the event night.

Flo Rida fans are lined up at the barricades, including Angela Reals and her children from Oshkosh. She says her son, Carter, actually met Flo Rida at Miller Park a few years ago: “I think I have a soft spot in my heart –always will have a soft spot in my heart for taking my baby. Kinda one of the big things when I go out with my friends or whatever – hear a song on the bar radio. I’ll be like hey, my baby was held by Flo Rida!”

The concert will kick off at around 8.30 p.m.

