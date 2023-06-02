Wisconsin to receive part of $102.5 million settlement with Suboxone drugmaker

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announces a nationwide settlement with the maker of suboxone, a drug to treat narcotics dependence.

Kaul negotiated a $102.5 million settlement with Indivior on behalf of 42 states involved in the litigation. Wisconsin is receiving about 7.5 million dollars. The company is alleged to have illegally manipulated the suboxone market, from tablets to film, to preserve its drug monopoly.

“We say that they made misrepresentations to doctors, and to payers like insurance companies, to Medicaid agencies, telling them that the film was safer than the tablets. They didn’t have any data that showed that at the time,” said Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust, Gwendolyn Lindsay Cooley.

The settlement requires Indivior to pay the agreed amount and abide by specific injunctive terms to prevent similar conduct in the future.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.