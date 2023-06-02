Wisconsin to receive part of $102.5 million settlement with Suboxone drugmaker

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announces a nationwide settlement with the maker of suboxone, a drug to treat narcotics dependence.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Kaul negotiated a $102.5 million settlement with Indivior on behalf of 42 states involved in the litigation. Wisconsin is receiving about 7.5 million dollars. The company is alleged to have illegally manipulated the suboxone market, from tablets to film, to preserve its drug monopoly.

“We say that they made misrepresentations to doctors, and to payers like insurance companies, to Medicaid agencies, telling them that the film was safer than the tablets. They didn’t have any data that showed that at the time,” said Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust, Gwendolyn Lindsay Cooley.

The settlement requires Indivior to pay the agreed amount and abide by specific injunctive terms to prevent similar conduct in the future.

NASA is also in the planning stages of the DaVinci mission
INTERVIEW: NASA talks Venus sighting, DaVinci mission
