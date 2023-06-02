Three charged for fight at Green Bay funeral home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people were formally charged Friday for a fight at a Green Bay funeral home that involved as many as 30 people.

In the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, witnesses say Anthony Stokes, 51, instigated the fight by being disruptive during a service at Blaney Funeral Home on Shawano Ave.

One witness said a man began speaking over the preacher and then began arguing with a woman. Another witness told police the man was “yelling things like ‘That’s a lie’ and ‘That’s not true’ and something about ‘the devil.’”

Witnesses said someone grabbed the man, then several joined in pushing the man outside the door, yelling at him to leave, then “chaos broke out and everyone in the funeral home began fighting outside.”

One of the defendants, Brandon Harris, 20, told police his cousin showed up drunk at a funeral for Harris’s friend and caused a disturbance. He said his cousin started fighting with his stepdad, and Harris jumped in to defend his stepdad. During the fight, another man started beating Harris then drove off when police started to show up. Harris was caught and arrested while running away from the scene.

Stokes is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor that carries up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Harris and a third defendant, Exzavion Shepard, 21, are charged with disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer. The charge of resisting is a more serious misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 9 months in jail and a $10,000 fine. Harris is charged as a repeat offender, which could add up to 2 years to the sentence if he’s found guilty.

Five people were arrested. We don’t know if additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.