Southern Door School Board Superintendent resigns

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Southern Door School Board announced Friday that Superintendent Chris Peterson submitted a notice of resignation to the board. The resignation will be effective June 30.

A LinkedIn page attributed to Chris Peterson stated he originally began his position back in July 2021.

“It has been a great privilege to serve as superintendent of the Southern Door School District. I am grateful to the amazing staff, administration, and board members of this district,” said Peterson in a statement released by the school board. “I am confident that the great work of this district and the progress that will be made will continue.”

In the school board’s statement, Chris Peterson didn’t state a reason for his resignation.

The board will begin searching for the next Southern Door School District superintendent in the coming weeks.

