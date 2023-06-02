Man sentenced for trying to hire hitman to kill witnesses in child sex case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of child sex crimes and trying to hire someone to kill witnesses was sentenced to more than 30 years behind bars.

Brown County court records show Laene Antone Piontek was sentenced this week to 32 years.

Piontek was arrested in 2020 on allegations of child sex assault that happened at a home in Ashwaubenon. In March, a jury found Piontek guilty for multiple crimes, including two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and solicitation of homicide.

According to previous reports, Piontek’s cellmate at the Brown County Jail, referred to as “Individual 1″ in a criminal complaint, provided jail staff with a note that claimed Piontek had solicited him to murder two witnesses in the child sex case for four payments of $5000 “in the future,” according to the complaint.

The inmate said he was given a map with detailed descriptions of the home where the witnesses live. That inmate offered to reproduce the map for investigators. The inmate also had a description of a car driven by one of the intended targets.

One of the investigators in the sex assault case said the inmate’s reproduced diagram was “shockingly accurate” and that the details would have to come from someone familiar with the home.

Action 2 News is not releasing information about the sexual assault case to avoid giving identifying information about the young victim.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.