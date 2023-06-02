Man sentenced for fatal Neenah stabbing

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Mandel Roy, a man accused in a fatal stabbing case, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

During a hearing Friday, a judge also handed down a sentence of five years of extended supervision.

Roy entered a plea deal back in March. Originally charged with homicide, Roy’s plea deal brings the charge down to first degree recklessly endangering safety.

Roy had several other cases for other charges and those were combined with this case and dismissed.

Roy stabbed 22-year-old Rodger Ridgeway back in April 2021. Ridgeway was found along Martens Street in Neenah. The stabbing was the result of a fight at Gord’s Pub earlier that night.

Terran Colwell was also arrested in the case. She pleaded no contest in July 2022 and was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.