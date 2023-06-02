Kaukauna & Freedom headline 7 area softball teams heading to state
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna softball won a 78th straight game on Thursday, beating Preble 10-0 to punch its ticket to a 3rd straight WIAA State Tournament in Division 1. Freedom beat Waupun 9-1 in Division 2.
And there were 5 other area winners Thursday. Enjoy the highlights above.
