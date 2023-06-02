Kaukauna & Freedom headline 7 area softball teams heading to state

Kaukauna softball won a 78th straight game on Thursday
WATCH: Kaukauna & Freedom headline 7 area softball teams heading to state
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna softball won a 78th straight game on Thursday, beating Preble 10-0 to punch its ticket to a 3rd straight WIAA State Tournament in Division 1. Freedom beat Waupun 9-1 in Division 2.

And there were 5 other area winners Thursday. Enjoy the highlights above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened. May 6, 2023.
Driver killed after crashing into Fox River in Green Bay identified
Simone Biles arrives at the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in...
Simone Biles visit puts Door County in the spotlight
Police lights generic
Pedestrian dies after crash in Kiel
Taylor Schabusiness is led out of the Brown County courtroom after a hearing
Judge unseals motion on Taylor Schabusiness sex assault charge
File photo of Oshkosh Area School District
Complaints about potential hires for Oshkosh Area School District

Latest News

MASON CROSBY
Mason Crosby sells Green Bay home for $1.35M
Denmark's winning team
Denmark baseball seeks 3-peat, while 3 players join track team to chase state track record
David Bakhtiari returns to game action against the Buccaneers.
Bakhtiari just wants to win as Packers build around Love
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Toro HRs for first hit with Brewers in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays