Kaukauna & Freedom headline 7 area softball teams heading to state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna softball won a 78th straight game on Thursday, beating Preble 10-0 to punch its ticket to a 3rd straight WIAA State Tournament in Division 1. Freedom beat Waupun 9-1 in Division 2.

And there were 5 other area winners Thursday. Enjoy the highlights above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.