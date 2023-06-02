Kaukauna car wash damaged by vehicle fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - On Wednesday, June 1, at 3:19 PM, the Kaukauna Fire Department was dispatched to the Best Wash car wash located at 2600 Konkapot Trail Road for a report of a truck on fire inside one of the wash bay areas.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a pick-up truck burning in the center wash bay, according to a statement issued by Kaukauna Fire & Rescue.

The fire was already venting through the roof of the structure with heavy smoke and flames. The driver of the vehicle was not harmed and located away from the fire. The fire was extinguished.

Nobody was harmed, but the car wash sustained significant damage to the roof and roll up doors of the effected wash bay. Estimated damages of the structure are $50,000. The vehicle located inside is considered a total loss with a damage estimate around $35,000.

No cause for the fire was given, however, Kaukauna Fire & Rescue reminded the public in its statement that vehicle fires can get out of control quickly due to many combustible fluids used in cars and the materials they are made from. The statement further reads that drivers should always exit their vehicles quickly in case a fire broke out and to not attempt to put the fire out - but rather call 911 immediately.

