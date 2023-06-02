INTERVIEW: NASA talks Venus sighting, DaVinci mission

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend, Venus will reach its highest and brightest point in our night sky. NASA is also in the planning stages of the DaVinci mission, which will provide most comprehensive data yet on the planet closest to Earth, and that most closely resembles Earth.

The most important part of that mission will be sending a probe down to the surface of Venus.

To learn more, Giada Arney, NASA’s Deputy Principal Investigator of the DaVinci mission answers questions in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.