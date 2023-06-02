HOT, SLIGHTLY HUMID ONCE AGAIN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The first day of June is a lot like the last day of May: Near 90, spotty thundershowers, possible hail
By David Ernst
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday’s high temperature hit 92° in Green Bay making it the hottest day so far this year and the first time we’ve been above 90 degrees. Friday will be similar, although perhaps a degree or two cooler. It will feel slightly humid once again with a mix of sun and clouds. Another batch of spotty thunderstorms will develop by the afternoon. They’re most likely to pop up WEST of the Fox Valley. While our severe weather outlook is LOW, a few storms may have brief downpours, lightning and hail up to an inch in diameter. Unfortunately, the rainfall will not be widespread, so our wildfire danger remains HIGH across northeast Wisconsin.

Temperatures will still be warm over the weekend with highs in the upper half of the 80s. The humidity should be dropping by Sunday. Both days are likely dry for most, but there may be a stray PM storm on Saturday. A weak cold front is slated to arrive on Monday. Clouds will be thicker and spotty showers and storms will be possible. While that will be our next best chance for rain area-wide, for now it still looks like any rain will be on the lighter side. You can expect it to feel more comfortable and seasonable next week with highs in the 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: E 5 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and calm. Slightly humid. LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and slightly humid. Afternoon thunderstorms WEST. HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, but not quite as humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered storms possible. Not as warm, but breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Breezy at times. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A nice day! HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 79

