THE HEAT REPEATS THROUGH THE WEEKEND...

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far, as Green Bay’s high temperature soared to 92 degrees. While your Friday is going to be another hot day, it will probably be a hair cooler than your Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90, with cooler weather towards the lakeshore. It’s still going to feel slightly humid, despite a light northeast breeze.

Also, a heads-up, with high levels of ozone in the atmosphere, the Wisconsin DNR may issue another Air Quality Advisory later today. Folks dealing with respiratory issues should consider spending less time outside due to the increased air pollution.

Skies today will be mostly sunny due to a large area of high pressure aloft. Similar to the past couple days, pop-up thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Most of them will be from the Fox Valley and to the WEST. Some storms may have brief downpours and hail up to 1″ in diameter. Our risk of severe weather is LOW.

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will also be possible in the Northwoods this weekend. Otherwise, your Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will rise into the upper-half of the 80s. Our somewhat humid air will hang around...

Finally, a change arrives on Monday. A cold front pushing through Wisconsin could bring us some scattered showers. Plus, our highs will drop back into the seasonable 70s. Many folks will be happy to hear that this more typical early June weather will hang around through most of next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A few afternoon thunderstorms, mainly WEST. Hot and slightly humid. HIGH: 89, with cooler upper 70s lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Slightly humid. Mild and calm. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. An afternoon storm NORTH? HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. An afternoon storm NORTH? HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Cooler and breezy. Partly sunny with a few showers. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Comfortable. HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 77

