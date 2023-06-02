Green Bay still looking to hire life guards for the summer season

Tentative opening and closing hours for city pools are announced
green bay pool
green bay pool(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - According to a statement issued by the Parks and Recreation Department, City of Green Bay, there are still seven life guard positions open. Applicants need to be 15 years of age or older, no previous certification is necessary - the department will provide all the necessary training.

More information is available at https://www.governmentjobs.com/.../381.../seasonal-lifeguard

All three pool facilities are scheduled to open on June 10, 2023, staff dependent.

Tentative operation hours are:

Monday-Thursday: 12:00-7:00 p.m. and Friday-Sunday: 12:00-6:00 p.m. - also staff dependent.

Swimmers and splashers ages 0-6 have the pool and sand to themselves before the aquatic center opens for the day, reads the statement issued by the department. This time is designed for both toddlers and families seeking a sensory-friendly swim time. Many of the aquatic center features are turned off or closed at this time. The zero-depth entry, shallow section, and sand play area will be accessible. Limited concessions will be available. Non-inflatable pool toys are permitted to play with and USCG approved lifejackets are allowed.

The cost is $5 per child, one free adult per paid child. If you choose to stay for open swim, adults will be subject to regular admission fees ($5).

The 2023 closing days are currently scheduled for August 20, 2023, 6:00 p.m. at Colburn and Joannes and August 24, 2023, 6:00 p.m. at Resch.

No refunds will be given for inclement weather. A discount of $0.25 per person applies to groups of 15 or more.

