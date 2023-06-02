Green Bay pastor accused of online crimes targeting a Venezuelan child

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay pastor is accused of targeting a child he met while doing missionary work.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said authorities charged 40-year-old Cory J. Herthel on Friday with attempted production of child pornography and the transfer of obscene material to a child.

The Wisconsin DOJ cites a criminal complaint, which says Herthel met the child while performing missionary work in Venezuela and maintained contact with the child online.

Authorities accuse Herthel of encouraging the minor to send him videos of the child’s privates in exchange for monetary payments. He is further alleged to have sent the child images of his privates.

The state DOJ says the attempted production of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years of incarceration in federal prison upon conviction.

The transfer of obscene materials charge carries up to ten years’ imprisonment. A conviction on either charge would require Herthel to register as a sexual offender.

This case is being investigated by the Green Bay and Milwaukee offices of the FBI with the assistance of the Green Bay Police Department. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

