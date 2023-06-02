Former art teacher Tanya Paral honored at Webster Elementary School

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the school year winds down in Green Bay, fourth and fifth graders at Webster Elementary plan to keep their art skills sharp this summer - as a way to honor a teacher they lost earlier this school year.

Tanya Paral died of cancer in November - on June 2, 2023, students celebrated her life.

To honor her, friends and family created the “Tanya Touch Project”. Through it, money is raised to provide students with art supplies they can take home and use over the summer.

Ultimately, almost $4,000 were raised, and through the project funding for ninety tote bags filled with sketch books, watercolors, colored pencils and other supplies was secured.

“We were kind of like her best friends because we used to go with her all the time, like we used to skip recess and stay after school with her”, said Elisa Gallegos, one of Tanya Paral’s former students.

“This was a way for us to kind of keep pouring that love into her, into her legacy, and to these students to see their faces, you forget that you’re not alone in the grieving, they’re also grieving,” noted one of Tanya Paral’s lifelong friends, Rachel Kuehn.

Students were told that if they wouldn’t use the supplies, then they didn’t have to accept a tote bag and it would be given to a younger student. However, no one opted out. All the fourth and fifth graders appeared very excited to participate.

