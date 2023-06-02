Fond du Lac Police Department updates gunshot investigation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - On Wednesday, May 31, 2023 the Fond du Lac Police Department executed a search warrant in the 0 - 100 block of South Marr Street located in the City of Fond du Lac. The search was conducted in relation to a gunshot incident on May 23, 2023.

A 16-year-old Fond du Lac male, and a 19-year-old Fond du Lac male were arrested and are currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail. The charge of Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide (Party to a Crime) will be referred for both to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office. More information is expected to be released if and when a criminal complaint is filed by the District Attorney’s Office, according to a statement issued by the Fond du Lac Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Matt Bobo at (920) 322-3722 | mbobo@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous. No further information is being released at this time.

The incident on May 23, 2023, had been described by the Fond du Lac Police Department as follows, in a written statement released to the media:

“On Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at approximately 9:08p.m. the City of Fond du Lac Police Department responded to the area of South Main Street and East Pioneer Road for a report of possible gunshots coming from the area. FDLPD Officers searched the area and were unable to locate any potential witnesses. There also was no reported injuries or property damage at the time.

Later in the evening FDLPD received a call which led to canvassing the area directly around 20 East Pioneer Road (Pioneer Pit Stop BP) where FDLPD Officers located handgun casings. As of May 24, 2023, there remains no reported injuries from this incident. FDLPD will be back in the area this morning re-canvassing for any additional evidence and video surveillance available of the incident.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555 or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.”

