Five people arrested after fight at Green Bay funeral home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police were dispatched just after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, to the Blaney Funeral Home at 1521 Shawano Avenue in Green Bay, where a fight had broken out among approximately 30 people. Officers were able to de-escalate the situation, according to a written statement issued by the Green Bay Police Department.

The fighting caused non life-threatening injuries to two people, including an officer.

The statement further reads that witnesses reported a disagreement because a visitor was asked to leave services in progress. That person had allegedly caused a disruption.

The Green Bay Police Department was assisted by additional law enforcement agencies.

No further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-229406. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.