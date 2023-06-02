First livestream of Mars starts Friday

FILE - The European Space Agency says it will stream an hour of the first live images taken...
FILE - The European Space Agency says it will stream an hour of the first live images taken directly from Mars.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mars is making its livestreaming debut on YouTube Friday.

The European Space Agency says it will stream an hour of the first live images taken directly from the red planet.

The event celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the agency’s Mars Express, which is a mission to take 3D images of the planet’s surface.

While the agency is calling it a livestream, it will not be truly live from Mars.

The ESA estimates it will take about 17 minutes for the light needed to form the images to travel from Mars to Earth, then another minute to make it to servers on the ground.

They hope to stream a new image about every 50 seconds.

The ESA says it will have the stream up on its YouTube channel starting at 12 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened. May 6, 2023.
Driver killed after crashing into Fox River in Green Bay identified
Simone Biles arrives at the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in...
Simone Biles visit puts Door County in the spotlight
Blaney Funeral Home in Green Bay
Five people arrested after fight at Green Bay funeral home
Charter aircraft at Appleton International Airport
Appleton airport announces major expansion
Oshkosh school board meeting
Oshkosh school board approves new hires despite criticisms

Latest News

Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
FILE - The sign for Fort Bragg, N.C., is displayed, Jan. 4, 2020. Fort Bragg shed its...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
Barry County (Mo.) deputies arrest 6 of 7 escapees
File - Visitors attend the Venture Miami Tech Hiring Fair at the Miami-Dade College, Wolfson...
US employers added a robust 339,000 jobs in May in sign of a still-healthy labor market
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken says no Ukraine cease-fire without peace deal that includes Russia’s withdrawal