Fatal crash in the Village of Kimberly

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department Captain, a crash between a semi and a pedestrian claimed the life of the pedestrian. The crash happened on Friday afternoon, June 2, 2023, near the intersection of Washington Street and Wallace Street.

No further information is currently available. The investigation is handled by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this article as soon as we receive more information from authorities.

