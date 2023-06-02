Fatal crash in the Village of Combined Locks - victim is a child

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - According to a news release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, a nine-year-old girl died as a result of a crash that occurred Friday at the intersection of Washington and Wallace Streets.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 3:08 p.m. for reports of a crash with injuries.

During its initial investigation, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office determined the nine-year-old from Kimberly was crossing Washington Street when she was struck by a semi-tractor. The driver is identified as a 59-year-old man from Kaukauna and remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

The nine-year-old was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The intersection was closed for approximately four hours and has since been reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.

Based on initial findings, speed was not a factor in this crash.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Fox Valley Metro Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Combined Locks Fire and First Responders, Buchanan Fire, and First Responders, Kimberly Fire and First Responders, and the Outagamie County Highway Department.

Scene of the fatal crash in Kimberly (WBAY)

