Downtown De Pere summer events kick off with the Art Walk on Friday, June 2, 2023

De Pere art walk painting
De Pere art walk painting(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Definitely De Pere announced that the first Art Walk of the season will take place from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday, June 2, 2023.

The event takes guests through various businesses showcasing professional and emerging artists. There will be over 20 venues hosting more than 30 artists exhibiting and selling a variety of items including paintings, jewelry, ceramics, photography, glass, and more.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view 9 outdoor murals and three permanent sculptures as well as listen to live music while meeting local artists and discovering De Pere’s historic downtown.

A free trolley will take visitors from the east side to the west side of downtown operating in a continuous loop throughout the event.

The pick up/drop off locations will be at the corner of George and Broadway Streets and in the Nicolet Square parking lot by Art Connective. Attendees can pick up the artist listings with a map from these two locations as well.

