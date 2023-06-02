Bald eagle hit by vehicle in Kewaunee County dies after rescue

Wildlife of Wisconsin said the bald eagle showed no obvious signs of trauma except for a dented beak(Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A wildlife rescue group says a bald eagle that was hit by a vehicle in Kewaunee County died two days after the rescue.

Wildlife of Wisconsin tells Action 2 News the bird was starving. In its condition, it probably couldn’t lift off to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

As we reported, sheriff’s deputies were called about a bald eagle being hit and found the eagle in a ditch on May 25. It didn’t appear to have any serious injuries except a dented beak.

Wildlife of Wisconsin took the eagle to its facility for further evaluation, with hopes of releasing it back to its nesting location, but the rescue group tells us the eagle died on May 27.

Although there were no obvious fractures, the eagle was put on pain medication but its condition continued deteriorating.

Wildlife of Wisconsin says they can’t rule out head trauma, although there were no obvious signs except the dented beak. They also don’t know why the eagle was starving -- if it was sick or injured, perhaps bitten by its prey.

The Department of Natural Resources has the option to perform a necropsy to help determine the exact cause of death, but Wildlife of Wisconsin didn’t know if the DNR veterinarian will perform one.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

