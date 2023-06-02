Alert rookie patrol officer and K9 bust suspected drug traffickers in Fond du Lac

K9 Iro in Fond du Lac
K9 Iro in Fond du Lac(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 2:30 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2023, a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive, north of the City of Fond du Lac. The officer, who is still in field training, observed indicators of drug use in the car and called for K9 “Iro” and his partner to assist in the investigation.

According to a written statement released by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, “Iro” conducted an open air sniff around the car and alerted his handler of something wrong inside the car.

The officers proceeded to search the vehicle. In it, they found 25 grams of so-called cocaine pills. Those pills look like medication, but are actually pressed out of powdered cocaine, reads the Sheriff’s statement further.

Pressed cocaine pills Fond du Lac bust
Pressed cocaine pills Fond du Lac bust(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

The officers also found fentanyl and illegal drug paraphernalia. Both occupants, a male and a female, were subsequently arrested and booked into the Fond du Lac County jail.

During the booking process, jail personnel found additional drugs hidden on the female. She is a convicted felon and currently on probation for possession of methamphetamine. The male also has a prior drug arrest on his criminal history.

Drug paraphernalia in Fond du Lac bust
Drug paraphernalia in Fond du Lac bust(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

