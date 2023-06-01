Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee votes in favor of $2M for NFL Draft in Green Bay

Fans tailgate outside Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and...
Fans tailgate outside Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The NFL draft will be coming to Green Bay and historic Lambeau Field in 2025. NFL officials announced Monday, May 22, 2023, during the league’s spring meetings that the 2025 draft will take place in Green Bay.(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Thursday, the Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee (JFC) voted to support a state budget amendment to provide $2 million in state support for hosting the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, State Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay) said in a statement celebrating the move.

Rep. Steffen authored the budget amendment, saying in a statement that Thursday’s motion will allocate $2 million in state funding to help offset the estimated $7.5 million price tag that comes with hosting an event of this size. Rep. Steffen says 2025 NFL Draft is expected to draw in roughly 240,000 visitors and boasts a $94 million financial benefit for the state, $20 million of which will directly impact Green Bay.

“I’m elated that JFC supported my modest investment request to help offset costs associated with hosting the 2025 draft. Today, members of the finance committee recognized that hosting the draft is an enormous win for the state of Wisconsin. The immediate and long term financial benefits to Green Bay and the entire state, truly make this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Rep. Steffen.

The NFL announced the 2025 draft’s location in late May during its spring meetings. The draft and related activities will take place inside and around Lambeau Field and Titletown.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Pedestrian dies after crash in Kiel
Taylor Schabusiness is led out of the Brown County courtroom after a hearing
Judge unseals motion on Taylor Schabusiness sex assault charge
File photo of Oshkosh Area School District
Complaints about potential hires for Oshkosh Area School District
Firefighters extinguish a house fire in Fremont
Firefighters battle flames, heat at house fire in Fremont
One person is in custody following a shooting that happened Monday, according to the Marinette...
Man killed in Amberg shooting; wife faces charges

Latest News

Construction for affordable housing in Appleton
Grants help provide funding for affordable housing in Fox Valley
Cooling Center of the Salvation Army in Green Bay
Particularly hot cars can turn into deadly heat traps for children and pets
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How sound exposure may be a therapy for Alzheimer patients
brain scan
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Treating Alzheimer’s with sound and light