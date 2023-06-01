We All Rise planning Juneteenth celebration event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Juneteenth is in a few weeks, and a local organization is planning a celebration event to mark the occasion.

The group We All Rise will host its 4th Annual Juneteenth celebration this year on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Joannes Park.

The celebration will host several prize-winning tournaments, games and activities, including basketball, volleyball, double Dutch, hula hooping ,flying kites ,bubbles, and water guns. The event will also include performers featuring African poetry and music. The celebration will also feature a pop-up barbershop for kids.

The event is free to the public. Those wishing to sign up for tournaments or volunteer can sign up at We All Rise’s website.

