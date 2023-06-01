Veterans encouraged to visit The Wall that Heals in Crivitz

The wall bears the names of thousands of American men and women who died in the Vietnam War
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wall that Heals is open in Crivitz. It’s a three-quarter scale version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C.

The traveling exhibit was transported to the Crivitz-Stephenson Historical Society Museum, 204 N. Oak St., earlier this week, escorted by more than 200 local veterans.

The wall is 375 feet long and up to 7½ feet tall, bearing the names of men and women who died in the Vietnam War. Just like the original memorial, the names on The Wall that Heals are etched by the day of death. Because they’re etched, you can do rubbings of names.

It’s open, for free, 24 hours a day while it’s on display until a closing ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. The wall is lit so names can be read at night.

There is a candlelight vigil Friday at 9 p.m. The names of 92 veterans from northeast Wisconsin and upper Michigan on the wall will be read.

The names of men and women killed in the Vietnam War are etched in the wall, a three-quarter replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.

The co-chair of the committee that brought The Wall back says the goal is to give everyone who visits a meaningful experience.

“So many people that were able to come and to see the wall and start that healing process that so many Vietnam veterans were looking for, or maybe don’t know they’re looking for but are able to start seeing the wall. And having it in your community with family and friends helps to offer that support and comfort,” Rebecca Deschane said.

The traveling, three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall is open until June 4

