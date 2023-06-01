Two grants are funding new affordable housing units in the Fox Valley

There are still unclaimed grant funds and applicants are encouraged to apply
By Emily Reilly and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Construction crews are getting busy, already pouring the foundation. $2 million of a $3.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) were awarded to Habitat for Humanity and a group called Rise Apartments.

“Affordable housing is defined as a family being able to afford where they’re living and basically paying no more than 30 percent of their income towards housing costs. Typically, once you get beyond your income for thirty percent of your housing, typically other elements of your life begins to suffer,” explained John Weyenberg, President and CEO, Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.

Together, the projects will add two new homes in Kaukauna, four in Appleton and four in Little Chute.

According to Marissa Downs, a partner at M-F Housing Partners, the funds are necessary to keep up with rising construction costs.

“The county’s housing survey, that they’ve done - we are hundreds and hundreds of units short, especially affordable rental units,” she said.

Habitat for Humanities already started construction. Officials said that ground will be broken in downtown Appleton for the new apartments and town homes.

“Theres kind of a ripple effect. If families can’t afford to live here, then businesses don’t have the workforce that they need to to carry on the business at the levels they need,” John Weyenberg explained.

The county is still taking applications for the leftover $1.5 million in grant funding until the end of the month of June, 2023.

