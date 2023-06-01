Pride flag flies at state capitol for 5th year

By executive order from Governor Tony Evers, the Pride flag is flown once again at the state capitol.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - By executive order from Governor Tony Evers, the Pride flag is flown once again at the state capitol. It marks the start of pride month, which lasts the entirety of June.

For the second year in a row, the Progress Pride Flag was flown, which represents marginalized groups within the LGBTQ community.

“Raising the Pride flag today sends a message for all of those who only ever wanted to belong, who have had to find their own family, who have never known home, you belong here. You are family here. You are welcome here,” Gov. Evers.

A version of the pride flag has flown above the capitol every year since Evers took office.

