Milwaukee Dancing Grannies taking part in Appleton Flag Day Parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The now famous Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are coming to Northeast Wisconsin.

The troupe will be joining the Green Bay Professional Football Cheerleaders at the upcoming Appleton Flag Day Parade.

They received widespread recognition after the deadly Christmas parade rampage in Waukesha killed four of their members in 2021. The following year, the group took up their pom-poms to dance again in memory of their lost members.

The 72nd Flag Day Parade is set for Saturday, June 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Appleton-native Rocky Bleier, a decorated Vietnam Veteran and former NFL player, will be escorting the U.S. flag in the parade this year.

