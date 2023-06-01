INTERVIEW: Farmers dealing with a dry season

Farmers in Northeast Wisconsin are experiencing a rough start to the growing season.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Farmers in Northeast Wisconsin are experiencing a rough start to the growing season. Wednesday’s spotty rainfall was the first measurable moisture around here for weeks.

Fields are very dry at a time when some crops are just emerging or in their early stages; some fields look like dust bowls when the farmers are working.

In the video above, Kevin Jarek, the Regional Crop and Soils Educator at UW Extension joins us for a discussion on the issue.

