How much should you drink when it’s 90 degrees outside?

The CDC says drinking smaller amounts more often is better than large amounts of water over a longer stretch of time
Very similar to when you first learned a magnifying glass could burn a hole in something, the...
Very similar to when you first learned a magnifying glass could burn a hole in something, the sun bouncing off a water bottle is no different. (Source: WIS News 10)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With hot temperatures again Thursday, people are looking for ways to keep cool.

Many public swimming pools around the area aren’t open yet for the season, but at least one cooling shelter is now open. The Salvation Army at 626 Union Court in Green Bay is open to anyone who needs a place to escape the heat. It’s open until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

First Alert Weather forecasts these mid-summer temperatures will be with us through the weekend. High temperatures won’t be below 80 until Monday.

To help you cope with the heat and increased humidity, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends drinking 8 ounces, or a cup, of water every 15 minutes. The CDC says drinking smaller amounts more often works better than drinking large amounts of water over a longer stretch of time. Eight ounces is about half of a standard, store-bought water bottle, but check the label.

The CDC advises you shouldn’t drink more than 48 ounces in an hour. That much can dilute the concentration of salt in your blood and cause a medical emergency.

The CDC says water is the best thing to drink when working outside but sports drinks are an option if you’re not drinking too much. You should avoid energy drinks, which contain higher levels of caffeine and can affect your heart rate and put added strain on your body in hot weather.

Also avoid alcohol, which not only causes dehydration but affects your judgment. Drinking alcohol within 24 hours of working in the heat can increase the risk of heat-related illness.

SEE ALSO: Hot weather safety and heat index chart

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Pedestrian dies after crash in Kiel
Taylor Schabusiness is led out of the Brown County courtroom after a hearing
Judge unseals motion on Taylor Schabusiness sex assault charge
File photo of Oshkosh Area School District
Complaints about potential hires for Oshkosh Area School District
Firefighters extinguish a house fire in Fremont
Firefighters battle flames, heat at house fire in Fremont
One person is in custody following a shooting that happened Monday, according to the Marinette...
Man killed in Amberg shooting; wife faces charges

Latest News

Juneteenth Freedom Day
We All Rise planning Juneteenth celebration event
Outdoor thermometer in the 90s
Beating the heat: Cooling center opens, CDC advises drinking water
Police car lights,
De Pere Police: Lanes have reopened in the area of Main and Train Bridge
Simone Biles arrives at the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in...
Simone Biles visit puts Door County in the spotlight