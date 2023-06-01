HOT AND SLIGHTLY HUMID AGAIN ON THURSDAY

Skies will be mainly clear overnight as lows settle into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another round of pop-up showers and storms are possible during Thursday and Friday afternoons. The best odds look to be west of the Fox Cities, but even there coverage will be pretty spotty. So any decent rainfall should be isolated at best. But, where the storms do form locally heavy rain and frequent lightning will occur and possibly some small hail and gusty winds. Keep watering until proven otherwise. Fire danger remains in the HIGH category for all of northeast Wisconsin.

Temperatures near 90° will be common for the rest of the week with slightly “cooler” 80s in store for the weekend. Refreshing 70s and 60s will be more common right near the lakeshore during the coming days. Head there if you want natural air conditioning. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 50s. Slightly more humid air will be in place in the near term with dew point values creeping into the 50s and low 60s.

Temperatures will begin to cool down over the weekend, but they’ll remain above average. Highs should be in the middle 80s both days this weekend... the humidity will also be dropping. A stray PM storm is possible Saturday, but we should be dry Sunday. Highs next week should be into the upper 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Quite mild. Slightly humid. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and slightly humid. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and slightly humid. Spotty PM thunderstorms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Very warm. Breezy. Stray PM Storm? HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Very warm and dry. HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Not as warm with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.