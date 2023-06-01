Fire causes $200,000 damage to De Pere home

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A garage fire that spread to a house on Lost Dauphin Rd. in De Pere caused an estimated $200,000 in damage Wednesday night.

The fire department was called at about 8:15 p.m. to the 1200-block, where they found a garage engulfed and partially collapsed. The fire had extended to the east side of the one-story house, and smoke was coming through the attic space.

Firefighters didn’t find anyone inside the house and learned it was recently vacated.

Fire crews managed to limit the damage to the garage and the area of a three-season room. What started the fire is still under investigation.

The De Pere Fire Department received aid from Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Ledgeview, Lawrence, Hobart, Morrison and County Rescue.

They were on the scene for about two hours.

